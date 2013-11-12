Toddler in Fatal Goleta Collision Remains in Critical Condition

Name of woman killed while crossing Cathedral Oaks Road has not been released

A 20-month-old Goleta boy remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after a Monday night collision that fatally injured a woman who was pushing the toddler in a stroller across Cathedral Oaks Road near Goleta Valley Junior High School.

The name of the woman, who was not the baby’s mother, was not released pending notification of next of kin, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel responded to the call of a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks and Santa Marguerita Drive, county Fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

An 18-year-old Goleta resident was driving westbound on Cathedral Oaks when the vehicle struck the woman, who had been pushing a stroller across the street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Hoover said.

The toddler was critically injured in the crash and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, Hoover said.

Few other details about the accident were available Tuesday, as the sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team continued to investigate the collision.

Hoover said no other details were being released.

The Sheriff’s Departmet is requesting anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with any information about the accident to call the Goleta Traffic Unit at 805.961.7518.

