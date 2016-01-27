Newborn’s Death Leads to Murder Charges Against 15-Year-Old Girl in Santa Maria

A 15-year-old Santa Maria girl was arrested on murder charges Wednesday in connection with the death of her newborn baby over the weekend.

Santa Maria police officers were dispatched to Marian Regional Medical Center Sunday afternoon, and discovered that the teen had delivered a baby at a Santa Maria residence, according to Lt. Dan Cohen.

“Officers went to that residence, where they discovered a deceased newborn,” Cohen said. “On Jan. 20, an autopsy revealed the newborn died as a result of traumatic injuries.”

The teen was taken into custody Wednesday, and was being held at juvenile hall. Her name was being withheld because she is a minor.

The death was the sixth homicide reported in Santa Maria in the last month.

“The Santa Maria Police Department would like to remind the community there are resources available to help prevent unwanted pregnancies or assist those in crisis to deal with unexpected pregnancies,” Cohen said.

He noted that the Safely Surrendered Baby Law provides the opportunity for unwanted babies to be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station, or other safe surrender site, as determined by the county Board of Supervisors.

“No questions will be asked, and California Penal Code Section 271.5 protects surrendering individuals from prosecution of abandonment,” Cohen said.

The following resources are available in such circumstances:

» 24-Hour Crisis Helpline, www.211.org , or dial 2-1-1 from any phone.

» Santa Maria Youth and Family Center, www.smvyfc.org, 805.928.1707

» Planned Parenthood, www.ppsbvslo.org, 888.898.3806

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.