Winter Storm Waves Cutting It Close at Beach House at Bacara Resort

As high tides encroach on Haskell’s Beach building, hotel hastens to get permit to prevent further damage

High tides and heavy surf last week imperiled the Beach House at the Bacara Resort in Goleta. Cement blocks and sandbags have been placed to protect the structure. Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 9, 2016 | 6:35 p.m.

The recent storms that thrashed the South Coast have claimed the bluff below the Beach House at Bacara Resort & Spa, but crews are hustling to stop the erosion. 

Bacara management is working with the City of Goleta to obtain approval for an emergency coastal development permit. For now, Bacara has put up concrete beams to stop the erosion, said Anne Elcon, director of marketing for the oceanfront hotel.

“We are basically doing everything we can to prevent further damage,” she told Noozhawk. “We are working in tandem with the City of Goleta.”

The Beach House sits on a ledge above rocks and sand. The high tides from the storms pushed the water right to the edge, threatening the structure.

The building serves as a seasonal snack bar and is where beachgoers can rent beach chairs, umbrellas, kayaks and canoes — and use the restrooms.

Although Bacara owns the Beach House, it is open to hotel guests and locals, who know the area as Haskell’s Beach.

Valerie Kushnerov, the city’s public information officer, said Goleta is helping Bacara obtain a permit, but the city itself can’t do anything because the land is on private property.

A notice is posted at the site indicating an emergency permit application has been filed with the state Coastal Commision. Click to view larger
Last week’s storms — fueled by the long-predicted El Niño — raged through the South Coast, flooding streets, damaging shores and blowing down trees.

More rainfall is on the way, with the next storm forecast to arrive Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said more heavy surf is expected to pound the Central Coast beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday. A high surf advisory is in effect until early Wednesday.

On the South Coast, the powerful surf could cause minor beach erosion while strong rip currents will create risky conditions for surfers and swimmers, the weather service said.

Quick approaching “sneaker” waves can suddenly overrun previously dry beaches, officials say. Visitors are advised to use caution on harbor walkways, low-lying parking lots and ocean campgrounds.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Vitriually all the sand below the Beach House has been scoured by heavy surf, leaving the shoreline covered with rocks. The metal posts visible on the beach are the remnants of past oil development. Click to view larger
