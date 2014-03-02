Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bacara Resort Uncorks a New Era with 14th Annual World of Pinot Noir

In spite of dark skies, popular festival’s future appears bright with move down the coast from Shell Beach

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | March 2, 2014 | 7:10 p.m.

World of Pinot Noir, for more than a decade the go-to event for pinot noir winemakers and aficionados, opened Friday at its new host location, Bacara Resort & Spa. And while the weather outside may have been stormy, guests seemed not to mind.

The two-day festival, known as WOPN, unites pinot noir producers and wine tasters for a weekend of celebration and education on the Central Coast. Until this year, the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach had hosted the event.

Pouring two pinot noirs during Friday afternoon’s Grand Tasting were Diana and Rick Longoria of Longoria Wines in Lompoc.

Longoria, who has participated in WOPN for many years, said he was pleased to have the popular event in “the backyard” of Santa Barbara County winemakers.

“It’s nice to have the venue be closer to where I make wine, in the Santa Rita Hills, and to our wine region in general,” he said.

The weekend included grand tastings both Friday and Saturday, a Burgundy seminar/tasting, several meals hosted by participating wineries and discussions led by sommeliers from across the nation.

Lynn Penner-Ash, Penner-Ash Wine Cellars’ winemaker and owner with her husband, Ron, joked that the Newberg, Ore., winery “brought the rain with us.”

The silent auction during Friday’s Grand Tasting included library and large format wines, including some from Alma Rosa Winery, rear. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk photo)
The silent auction during Friday’s Grand Tasting included library and large format wines, including some from Alma Rosa Winery, rear. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk photo)

She called Friday’s Grand Tasting “a nice introduction of our Willamette Valley wines to a new audience.” Penner-Ash has poured wines during three previous WOPNs.

Participants from the film Sideways, as well as from Somm, a documentary about four men trying to pass the prestigious and difficult Master Sommelier exam, comprised a sold-out Saturday seminar entitled “Hollywood & The Vine.”

Representing Sideways were Frank Ostini, owner/chef of the Hitching Post II in Buellton, and Chris Burroughs, who played Chris from the original Sanford Winery in the 2004 movie set in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Sara Schneider from Sunset Magazine led the panelists as they discussed why pinot noir is such a “starlet.”

Pinot noirs from Oregon, British Columbia, New York’s Finger Lakes region, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and more were available for tasting throughout the weekend.

The World of Pinot Noir was established in 2001 by a small but dedicated group of winemakers from California’s South Central Coast. It is a nonprofit 501c (6) trade organization.

Noozhawk contributing writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at [email protected]. Click here to read her blog, Central Coast Wine Press. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Lisa Morgan, left, and Clarissa Nagy of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, where Nagy is the winemaker. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk photo)
Lisa Morgan, left, and Clarissa Nagy of Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, where Nagy is the winemaker. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 