Bacara Resort & Spa Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Oscars Party

By Anne Stephany for Bacara Resort & Spa | February 18, 2014 | 12:47 p.m.

Slip into your best dress or favorite suit. Bacara Resort & Spa is rolling out the red carpet and inviting locals to an evening of glitz and glamour, otherwise known as Bacara’s Oscars Party with Moët & Chandon.

Locals are invited to join the resort from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 2 to enjoy their very own red carpet moment, haute movie theater inspired snacks, games and a comfortable seat in Bacara’s own Screening Room to watch the Academy Awards.

To toast the winners, a cash bar will be set up in the Director’s Lounge just outside the Screening Room. Be sure to dress to the nines in your most Oscar-worthy outfit.

For those of you not making the trek to Hollywood for the big event, Bacara’s Oscars Party is the next best place to be! The price is $30 per person (inclusive of tax and gratuity). Space is limited and will fill up. Please click here to purchase tickets.

— Anne Stephany is the marketing director for Bacara Resort & Spa.

 
