Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:12 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Business

Bacara Resort & Spa Management Won’t Comment on Possible Sale

General manager Kathleen Cochran says she can't confirm reports that Irvine-based Pacific Hospitality Group is close to buying the 35-acre property

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 20, 2013 | 10:38 p.m.

Is a deal close for the sale of Bacara Resort & Spa in western Goleta?

Bacara general manager Kathleen Cochran wouldn’t say when asked Wednesday about persistent rumors and published reports that the 35-acre beachfront resort was on the market — and was close to being sold by Ohana Real Estate Investors, which purchased the property at 8301 Hollister Ave. in July 2011.

Cochran told Noozhawk that she was not authorized to speak about any possible sale, including reports that the prospective buyer is the Irvine-based Pacific Hospitality Group.

Noozhawk reported a year ago that the 360-room resort and conference center was on the market, but no deal came to fruition at that time.

Rumors of a possible sale were stoked again late last year, but to date no announcement has been forthcoming.

The resort includes a 42,000-square-foot spa, swimming pools, restaurants, a wine cellar, bars and lounges, and 25,500 square feet of meeting space.

Ohana purchased the resort for $104 million, and a Bacara publicist confirmed last year that several companies had shown interest in the property because of key management changes and recent renovations.

Ohana, which has offices in San Diego, Redwood City and Honolulu, owns several other resort properties in California.

Pacific Hospitality Group also owns several hotels and resorts in California.

Montecito resident Bill Foley, who owns Foley Family Wines with vineyards in Santa Barbara County and elsewhere in the state, reportedly has purchased a minority ownership stake in Bacara, in a deal that is supposed to close Feb. 25.

It’s unknown how that transaction will affect any possible sale of the property.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Foley is using his ownership stakes in several resorts as a cross promotion with his wineries through a program called the Foley Food & Wine Society.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 