Bacara Resort Laundry Room Fire Causes Evacuation

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a laundry room fire at the Bacara Resort & Spa Wednesday evening that caused an evacuation of 100 to 150 guests, public information officer Mike Eliason said.

The structure fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in the 100-foot-by-100-foot laundry room of the resort and County Fire sent three engines to 8301 Hollister Ave.

The automatic sprinkler system activated and the resort began evacuating guests to a nearby parking lot while engines were on the way to the scene, Eliason said.

Crews were able to keep the fire in check with help of the sprinklers and extinguished it in about 15 minutes, he said.

Some firefighters will stay on scene for a while to sift through linens and towels to make sure all remaining flames are put out.

An investigator is headed to the scene to determine a cause, Eliason said.

