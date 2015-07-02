Bacara Resort & Spa Names Vincent Lesage as Executive Chef

Advice

Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Lesage as executive chef.

“Chef Lesage’s impressive career includes three-star Michelin restaurants in Paris as well as experience at some of the world’s most luxurious hotels,” said Kathleen Cochran, managing director of Bacara Resort & Spa. “We are thrilled to share in his expertise as we reinvent our culinary program.”

After graduating from the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully, France, Lesage trained at some of the world’s most celebrated establishments, including The Ritz Paris, the Michelin three-star restaurant, L’Astrance, and Michelin three-star restaurant, Bras.

Most recently, Lesage served as executive chef of Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, where he opened two of the city’s only waterfront restaurants, Waterline and A&O Kitchen + Bar. Prior to that, he served as executive sous chef at St. Regis Monarch Beach, managing a culinary team of more than 60.

Today, as executive chef of Bacara’s renowned culinary program, Lesage will oversee the resort’s six dining experiences, including a new signature restaurant opening spring 2016.

When asked about his vision for Bacara, Lesage said, “I approach every outlet as its own distinct concept. From a healthy breakfast at Spa Café to a casual family meal at The Bistro, each experience is unique, and each experience is exceptional.”

When Lesage is not in the kitchen, he enjoys spending time with his family and exploring Santa Barbara’s museums.

— Anne Elcon is the marketing director for Bacara Resort & Spa.