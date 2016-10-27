Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Bacara Resort & Spa Receives Cool Planet Award for Green Iinitiatives

By Anne Elcon for Bacara Resort & Spa | October 27, 2016 | 8:51 a.m.

Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) has announced that Bacara Resort & Spa, its Meritage Collection property, as the recipient of the 2016 Cool Planet Award presented by Southern California Edison (SCE) and the Climate Registry.

The Cool Planet Award recognizes SCE business customers that demonstrate exemplary leadership in energy and carbon management within its business size and industry sector.

Bacara Resort & Spa earned the highest honor for its exemplary leadership in energy-efficient projects, participation in demand-response programs, and establishment of environmental and greenhouse gas emissions management systems.

“We are proud to receive this recognition for Bacara and our company’s overall efforts in energy conservation,” said Steve Arnold, chief operating officer and president at PHG.

“Our company is dedicated to continuing to improve our green initiatives while also delivering exceptional service and experiences to our guests,” he said.

PHG and its properties have made energy and carbon management a top priority through its dedicated energy-saving initiatives and carbon solutions. Since its inception, the Orange County-based company has invested an estimated $800,000 on energy projects.

“The state of California has shown courageous political leadership over the years, fortified by the recent extension and intensification of the SB 32 climate legislation,” said David Rosenheim, executive director of the Climate Registry.

“We congratulate the 2016 Cool Planet recipients for the spectacular job they have done demonstrating how a smaller carbon footprint can correlate with a business’ long-term prosperity,” he said.

For more information about the Cool Planet Award, visit https://www.theclimateregistry.org/.

— Anne Elcon for Bacara Resort & Spa.

 
