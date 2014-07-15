Bacara Resort & Spa Takes the Spa Experience to New Heights

At 42,000 square feet, it’s one of the largest spas on the West Coast. With added features such as an oceanview rooftop terrace, a zero-edge saline pool and an organic Spa Café, it’s also one of the most luxurious. Today, Bacara Resort & Spa is further enhancing its spa experience with a new menu of services inspired by the beautiful location it calls home.

“Bacara’s location on one of California’s largest untouched coastlines cannot be minimized in any way,” said Kathleen Cochran, general manager of Bacara Resort & Spa. “When designing our new menu, we didn’t need to look any further than outside our front door.”

Set above the calming blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, The Spa at Bacara is located on the Gaviota Coast, one of the last remaining intact coastal ecosystems in California. The new menu takes full advantage of this attribute, encouraging spa goers to connect with the resort’s pristine surroundings.

This begins with the spa’s refreshed Rooftop Terrace where a variety of open-air treatments are complemented by cool sea breezes and stunning ocean views. In addition to services, the terrace offers two private lounge areas for European sunbathing and relaxation. The new rooftop Mud Bar is an experience all on its own. Designed to be shared with friends and loved ones, the experience includes self-applied marine mud to help detox, lift water retention and infuse the skin with antioxidants and minerals.

A variety of new European and locally-inspired spa treatments by highly-accomplished therapists are offered in 36 indoor treatment areas. The signature BABOR SeaCreation Facial utilizes precious extracts of microorganisms found at the bottom of the sea to induce dramatic results; a portion of the proceeds from this treatment benefits the Gaviota Coast Conservancy. Other popular services include the Organic Bliss facial, the Citrus Avocado Polish and the ExFoleyation, a grape-seed based body treatment inspired by Santa Barbara’s famed wine region.

Also taking full advantage of the resort’s beautiful surroundings is the Spa’s fitness program. Guests can enjoy guided nature walks throughout the resort’s 78 acres that end at The Bluff, a grassy lawn nestled at the highest point of the resort. The Spa’s 3,500-square-foot fitness center features new Precor P80 cardiovascular equipment. Equipped with state-of-the-art software, each machine includes a 15-inch touch-screen console with iPhone compatibility and a simple, intuitive interface that draws members deeper into their workout.

For a more comprehensive fitness experience, guests can join Sky Ranch Fitness. This six-night, seven-day all-inclusive fitness vacation includes daily hikes, healthy meals, exercise coaching, even a sunset sail around the beautiful Santa Barbara harbor (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Shannon Tweed are recent participants). Offered as Santa Barbara’s first and only luxury wellness retreat, the weeklong transformation delivers sustainable results in the form of a first class vacation.

Before or after services, a wealth of additional spa amenities are available for guests to enjoy, including fireside relaxation areas, eucalyptus steam rooms, dry redwood saunas, a full-service Spa Café and an adults-only zero-edge saline swimming pool.

— Anne Elcon is the marketing director for Bacara Resort & Spa.