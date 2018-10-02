Bach in Subways Celebrates Composer’s 333rd Birthday at Paseo Nuevo

Bach in the Subways will honor the 333rd birthday of composer Johann Sebastian Bach with a free performance by cellist Dale Henderson at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Center Court in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo.

The event is part of Henderson’s #Bach333 project celebrating Bach in the Subways’ global performances bringing classical music to new audiences.

In March, for the fourth year in a row, musicians joined a global music movement to share their love of J.S. Bach’s music with new audiences.

Public performances were open and accessible, with no admission fee required and no money accepted by the performers.

Bach in the Subways is designed to strip away all cultural and artificial barriers that impede peoples’ natural appreciation for classical music.

It started in 2010 when Henderson embarked on an intensive campaign of free performances of Bach’s Cello Suites in the subways of New York to “sow the seeds for future generations of classical music lovers.”

Henderson thought a major cause of dwindling classical audiences was that too few people have the chance to experience live classical performances.

By 2015, he had grown his solo project into a global movement. Thousands of musicians in 140 cities in 40 countries joined him on Bach’s birthday in spreading the wonder of the composer’s music by performing in public spaces of all kinds.

Since then, the massive global music movement occurs every March for Bach’s birthday.

Last March, Henderson initiated #Bach333 by performing in three cities in three countries on three continents during the five-day birthday celebration (March 21-25) to witness first hand the global movement he started.

Henderson’s passion to share classical with new audiences continued with a visit to Philadelphia in June; Kolkata, India, in September; and now to California.

For more, visit bachinthesubways.org/bach333.

— Bach in the Subways.