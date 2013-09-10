Back-to-Back Jazz and Blues Concerts Coming to Granada Theatre

This September, the Granada Theatre is striking the jazz and blues chords with two back-to-back performances within one week.

The Granada Theatre is proud to welcome three well-known modern masters of the smooth jazz genre — Peter White, David Benoit and David Pack. This triple bill will perform at 8 p.m. this Friday. At 8 p.m. the following Friday, Sept. 20, Dr. John will take the stage and perform his New Orleans-style rhythm and blues.

Lovers of contemporary jazz and psychedelic blues will not want to miss these incredible performances!

White is one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists in contemporary jazz, and has a career that spans nearly four decades and includes more than a dozen solo recordings. In 1975, White was invited to join Al Stewart’s band as a keyboardist for a tour of England, Scotland and the United States.

During the 1980s, White relocated to Los Angeles and started collaborating with his brother, Danny, and talented Polish singer Basia Trzetrzelewska. He then began his solo recording career in 1990 with the release of Reveillez-Vouz, and has continued to record original music, with his latest solo recording "Here We Go" released in 2012.

White will bring both old and new songs to the Granada Theatre and says he is excited to see the faces in the crowd as that is what keeps the performing experience fresh for him.

Since launching his first recording in 1977, Benoit’s expansive career as a contemporary jazz pianist and composer has included over 25 solo recordings.

His ‘80s releases "This Side Up," "Freedom at Midnight" and the Grammy-nominated "Every Step of the Way" are considered influential genre classics.

His prolific output since 2000 includes several prominent Charlie Brown related projects, as well as the Billboard Contemporary Jazz charting albums Fuzzy Logic, Full Circle and Heroes, which paid homage to the pianist’s top jazz and pop influences.

Benoit’s ever-expanding slate of orchestral music endeavors include his ongoing role as conductor to the Asia America Symphony Orchestra, and leading such eminent orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the symphonies of London, Nuremberg, San Francisco and Atlanta. In 2010, Benoit was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Smooth Jazz Awards.

Before he took to the road as a solo act, Pack was firmly rooted in the soft rock movement of the mid-'70s into the early ‘80s as co-founder of Ambrosia. The group had five Top Forty hit singles with Pack as lead singer. His first solo album in 1985 included the hit “I Just Can’t Let Go,” which featured guest vocalists James Ingram and Michael McDonald.

Pack then switched roles and went behind the scenes of music producing, and received the title of Grammy-winning producer as he worked with musicians including Phil Collins, Aretha Franklin and Kenny Loggins. After close to two decades producing and writing songs for other artists, he returned to performing with 2004’s Unborn.

His 2005 effort, The Secret of Movin’ On, was a tour de force and included collaborative efforts from musical legends such as Journey’s Steve Perry, Heart’s Ann Wilson and Timothy Schmit from the Eagles.

This special performance is sponsored in part by Lexus and the Santa Barbara Independent. Don’t miss White, Benoit and Pack at the Granada Theatre this Friday. Tickets are available for $33 to $68.

The following week, the Granada Theatre audience will enjoy a night with “The Nite Tripper,” whose classic, swampy gris-gris style put him on the map. Dr. John, or Mac Rebennack as he is known to friends and family, is universally celebrated as the living embodiment of New Orleans’ rich musical heritage.

A winner of six Grammy Awards, Dr. John’s music is a potent dose of blues, pop, jazz, zydeco, boogie woogie and rock-and-roll, as befits a man from the musical melting pot of southern Louisiana. Highlights of his long and illustrious career include the masterful album Sun, Moon and Herbs in 1971, which included cameos from Eric Clapton and Mick Jagger and, in 1973, In The Right Place, which contained the hit songs “Right Place Wrong Time” and “Such a Night.”

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, Dr. John remains hot on the pop music scene with his latest album, Locked Down, named one of the finest releases of 2012 according to Rolling Stone Magazine.

This special performance is sponsored in part by Lexus. Dr. John will grace the Granada Theatre stage Sept. 20. Tickets are available for a range of prices from $33 to $78. Click here to purchase tickets for both performances, or call the Granada Theatre Box Office at 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.