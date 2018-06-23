Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Back-to-School Programs Give Parents a Chance to Get Oriented, Too

Santa Barbara Unified School District schedules 15 get-acquainted programs at campuses through September

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 27, 2017 | 4:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara Unified School District families looking for an opportunity to learn more about their children’s academic year and new teachers are encouraged to attend free back-to-school parent orientation events.

Set to take place on specific dates and times based on schooling level, the educational workshops offer families the chance to visit their children’s school and classrooms, and meet the teachers who instruct them.

“It (back-to-school night) allows parents to get engaged in the initial conversations around student learning and expectations,” said Jacqueline Mora, the district’s director of English Learner and Parent Engagement Programs.

“It gives an opportunity to begin building a relationship with the teacher(s) their child will be working with throughout the year.”

Spanish translation and interpretation services are available. The district’s Language Access Unit ensures families who are limited or non-English proficient have equal access to information and services provided by SBUSD staff.

“We will have interpreters available if the parent prefers to hear the presentation in Spanish,” Mora said.

Bilingual student ambassadors will be present at secondary schools to provide additional guidance, share personal experiences of learning on campus and knowledge about participating in school clubs, she said.

Here’s when and where back-to-school events take place:

» 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Roosevelt School, 1990 Laguna St.

» 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at La Colina Junior High School, 4025 Foothill Road

» 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at La Cuesta Continuation High School, 710 Santa Barbara St.

» 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at McKinley School, 350 Loma Alta Drive

» 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave.

» 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave.

» 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Adams School, 2701 Las Positas Road

» 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at Santa Barbara High School, 700 E Anapamu St.

» 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Cleveland School, 123 Alameda Padre Serra

» 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St.

» 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Road

» 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Monore School, 431 Flora Vista Drive

» 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

» 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Open Alternative School, 4025 Foothill Road

» 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Goleta Valley Junior High School, 6100 Stow Canyon Road

“We encourage families to join us,” Mora said. “This is the first of many meetings the families should have with their child’s classroom teacher to learn about what their child is learning and develop a strong partnership with the teacher.”

