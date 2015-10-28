Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Back by Popular Demand, Catalyst Quartet to Perform at Santa Barbara Art Museum

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | October 28, 2015 | 12:01 p.m.

The Catalyst Quartet

The Catalyst Quartet returns to Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015.

Hailed by The New York Times at their Carnegie Hall debut as “invariably energetic and finely burnished," the Catalyst Quartet comprises top Laureates and alumni of the internationally acclaimed Sphinx Competition, which offers young Black and Latino classical string players a chance to compete under the guidance of an internationally renowned panel of judges and to perform with established professional musicians in a competition setting.

Their fourth performance at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art includes Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 (nicknamed the American Quartet), Osvaldo Golijov’s Tenebrae, Canadian composer Marcus Goddard’s Allaqi, American folk songs arranged by the Catalyst Quartet and the RomanticString Quartet No. 1 in E minor (“From My Life”) by Czech composer Bedřich​ Smetana.

Tickets are $18 for SBMA members and $22 for the general public. They can be purchased at the Museum visitor services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

The concert will be held in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State Street in Santa Barbara.

For more information about the Catalyst Quartet and its members, click here.

Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 
