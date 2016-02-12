Back by Popular Demand, Szymanowski Quartet to Perform at Santa Barbara Musem of Art

The gifted and critically-acclaimed Szymanowski Quartet will return to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for the eighth time Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in Warsaw in 1995, this Museum favorite is one of the most exceptional and experienced international string quartets in the world of chamber music.

The quartet has captivated audiences at prestigious festivals and concert halls worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw and Vienna’s Musikverein.

Their program includes Mozart’s String Quartet No.3 in G major, K.156, female Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz's String Quartet No.4 and Beethoven’s String Quartet Op.59 No.3 (“Razumovsky”).

The cost is $18 for museum members and $22 for non-members. Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

Learn more about the Szymanowski Quartet at its website.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.