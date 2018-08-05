Tuition-Free Parenting Courses Return to SBCC School of Extended Learning

SBCC’s School of Extended Learning’s most popular tuition-free parenting skills classes are returning this fall.

For parents of kids from 0-5 years, the parenting skills program brings moms, dads and their children together with other families in and outside of the classroom to socialize and grow in the best way possible.

Parenting skills classes launch Aug. 27 and will give parents, grandparents and caregivers the opportunity to grow, socialize and learn alongside their children in more than 25 classes.

Parents learn a variety of practical and immediately usable skills that address the physical, emotional and neurological development of their kids.

“Extended Learning’s tuition-free model puts this parenting program within reach for many young parents who would not otherwise be able to afford instruction,” said Andy Harper, senior director of SBCC’s School of Extended Learning.

Parents can register for a single class or a combination of classes in the age group appropriate for their children. Class options include Toddler Times, Growing Times, Creativity and Preschoolers, Music Times, and Nature Walk.

Most classes run eight weeks and are held weekday mornings, with a few Saturday morning seminars parents can attend without children.

“Families with young children can often feel isolated, and this gives them a chance to socialize with others while learning the ins and outs of physical, mental and emotional development,” said Harper.

Parents can also enroll in the more intensive tuition-free Parent Child Workshops. Parents learn to supervise children in group settings.

Workshops meet each week for a 2 1/2-hour lecture (parents only) combined with a five-hour morning lab for parents with their children. Parent Child Workshops are for parents and their children ages 2.5 years to preschool.

Application and registration is required and can be completed in person at the Wake Campus at 300 N. Turnpike Road or Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre St.

Application and registration information is also available online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning. Call 805-683-8200 for more details.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.