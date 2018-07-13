Back Strains and Sprains Are a Pain, But Here’s How to Prevent Them

We all ask a lot from our backs. We bend, we lift, we slouch — it’s enough to make a back complain.

These injuries are painful, but they can also be temporary.

“Ninety percent of low back pain resolves within one year,” said Dr. Anthony Romero, a surgeon affiliated with Cottage Center for Orthopedics. “With proper care, most people can look forward to a quick recovery.”

What Are Sprains and Strains?

Healthy backs are strong and flexible, thanks in large part to the muscles that support the spine and the tough, fibrous ligaments that hold the vertebrae together. Unfortunately, these tissues can’t always handle the pressure of everyday life. Excess stress on your back can stretch or tear the ligaments.

This is called a sprain. A strain is a stretching or tearing of muscle or tendon.

It doesn’t really matter whether you have a strain or a sprain. If your back hurts, it hurts. Your doctor may not even be able to tell the difference between the two.

Fortunately, strategies for relief and prevention are equally successful for each type of injury.

Who Is At Risk for Back Sprains and Strains?

Repetitive, forceful movements can easily injure the back. People who do a lot of bending, lifting and twisting are usually no strangers to back pain.

At the other end of the spectrum, people who rarely exercise are also prone to sprains and strains. Muscles and ligaments can become weak if they aren’t used. When an inactive person suddenly gets a notion to move a couch or dig in the garden, an injury should hardly be surprising.

Click here to learn more about symptoms and treatment for back pain.