Back to School at MOXI Museum

Gearing up for the 2017-18 school year, MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation has announced open registration for field trips featuring new educational programming to benefit teachers and students.

Local parents can also register their children for an afterschool program focused on digital creativity, created in partnership with Katy Perry’s Fireworks Foundation, as well as an Innovators Camp scheduled for Thanksgiving week.

Educators throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties get free admission to MOXI and are urged to visit to experience the museum's three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits to get inspiration for hands-on activities in their classrooms.

Teachers can register classes for field trips at a discounted rate with an optional facilitated engineering design program add-on.

The one-hour lessons demonstrate an implementation of the Next Generation Science Standards with grade-level appropriate ties to physical science standards. An NGSS-aligned curriculum guide is to be introduced later this school year.



“Through our engineering design programs, we hope to not only engage the students, but inspire the teachers to implement similar lessons back in their classrooms," said Ron Skinner, director of education at MOXI.

"We have heard from teachers in the community that they are hungry for new ideas and ways to meet the demands of the NGSS and MOXI wants to become a trusted resource and partner for them,” he said.

MOXI is offering afterschool classes in digital creativity through a collaboration with Katy Perry’s Fireworks Foundation. The eight-week FireWorkShop is designed for youth with an interest in digital imaging, design, composition, recording and mixing.

Students will complete a project using a variety of technologies that will end up on display in the museum. The workshop will be offered consecutive Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for different grade levels each of those days.

Registration is now open at moxi.org/afterschool.

In addition to the Fireworks Foundation gift, these education initiatives are, in part, made possible by MOXI’s Education Fund. This fund was established in the spring with a matching gift grant from the Babich Family Foundation.

All gifts to the Education Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Babich Family Foundation, effectively doubling the impact of each gift.

To learn more about MOXI’s 2017-18 school year offerings, visit moxi.org, email [email protected], or call 770-5012.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.