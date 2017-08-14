Back-to-School Checklist: Pencils, Paper, Books — Vaccinations

With students preparing to head back to school, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department urges parents and guardians to check their children’s vaccine records.

"Physicians and schools do an excellent job working with families to make sure children get the immunizations they need before they enter school," said Dr. Charity Dean, health officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

“Making sure that children receive their immunizations is one of the most important things parents and guardians can do to ensure their children's health ― as well as the health of friends, classmates, and others in the community,” Dr. Dean said.

California law requires students to receive certain immunizations in order to attend public and private elementary and secondary schools, as well as licensed child care centers.

Schools and licensed child-care centers are required to enforce immunization requirements, maintain immunization records of all children enrolled, and report student immunization status to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

In April, CDPH reported encouraging results from the annual immunization assessment of children attending kindergarten in Santa Barbara County in the 2016-17 school year. The report found vaccination rates are at record high levels.

Compared to 2015-16, the percentage of students attending kindergarten in Santa Barbara County in 2016-17 who had received all required vaccines rose from 94.9 percent to 96.4 percent.

To learn more about the vaccination rate of your child’s school or child-care facility, visit the Shots for School website www.shotsforschool.org, scroll down to the bottom left on the page and click on the banner: How many students in your school have required shots?

For more information about school immunization requirements, visit www.shotsforschool.org, contact your child’s physician, school nurse or the Public Health Department Immunization Program, 346-8420.

— Van Do- Reynoso for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.