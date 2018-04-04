Kids Go Back to School with Well-Stocked Backpacks

Franklin Elementary School students grinned and giggled as City National Bank and United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) staff recently outfitted them with backpacks and classroom supplies to get them ready for the new school year.

As part of City National Bank’s eighth annual Back to School Drive, 26 students in grades kindergarten through second — received a backpack loaded with such items as markers, pencils, paper and scissors to help them as classes get underway.

City National has been teaming with United Way of Santa Barbara County since 2014 to bring the program to local students.

“A student’s classroom focus should be on the lesson, not on whether they have enough paper for the day or that they don’t have a ruler,” said Steve Ortiz, UWSBC president.

“Education is key to these students’ futures, and we’re so grateful to City National Bank for providing them with these essential tools,” Ortiz said.

Angel Pacheco is a publicist for United Way of Santa Barbara County.