School’s Back for Thousands of Santa Barbara South Coast Students

More than 15,000 students head to class in Santa Barbara Unified schools Wednesday; Goleta Union, Montecito Union, Cold Spring School also start class this week

classroom

Students head back to class at Adams Elementary School in Santa Barbara Wednesday. (SBUSD photo)

classroom

Santa Barbara Junior High School classes start Wednesday. (SBUSD photo)

classroom

classroom

Monroe Elementary School students sit in class Wednesday. (SBUSD photo)

classroom

Monroe Elementary School students sit in class Wednesday. (SBUSD photo)

classroom

Students head back to class at Washington Elementary School in Santa Barbara Wednesday. (SBUSD photo)

classroom

McKinley Elementary School students visit on their first day back in class Wednesday. (SBUSD photo)

classroom

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 22, 2018 | 8:08 p.m.

Technically it's still summer, but vacation is officially over for thousands of Santa Barbara County students. 

More than 15,000 students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District returned to the classroom on Wednesday, and classes also started for Goleta Union and Montecito Union school districts. 

"Building relationships with our students is always a priority for me," said Maurico Ortega, principal of Goleta Valley Junior High School.

"We want our students to be life-long learners, thinkers, innovators, creative, culturally aware and prepared to be college and career ready. We have an outstanding staff that is ready to challenge our students academically, provide support, ensure a safe learning environment and to be accessible to our families." 

Casie Killgore, principal of Franklin Elementary, said the school wants to spend the year celebrating academic gains, while remaining focused on the future.

"Our three words for the year are dream, believe, and achieve," Killgore said.

Santa Barbara Unified has several new hires this year including many principals: Lauren Berlin at Alta Vista Alternative High School and La Cuesta Continuation High School; Elise Simmons at Santa Barbara High School; Richard Rundhaug as interim head of San Marcos High School; Christina Giguiere at Washington Elementary; and Anna Scharfeld at Santa Barbara Community Academy.

Students will also be returning to campuses with recently-completed or in-progress construction projects, including renovated multi-purpose rooms at Harding and Roosevelt elementary schools, a pool deck resurfacing at San marcos, and new fire alarm systems at McKinley Elementary School, according to the district.

SBUSD spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann said the district will focus on school safety and culture this year, and that there will be a community forum on mental health and wellness in the fall.

McKinley Elementary School students visit on their first day back in class Wednesday.  (SBUSD photo)

"Safety is an important issue for Santa Barbara Unified School District," said Ismael Paredes Ulloa, a Santa Barbara Unified School District board member. "I want our parents to feel and know that the physical and emotional well-being of their student is a priority at any one of our school campuses." 

Klemann said the district is also focusing efforts on supporting elementary school educators as they integrate balanced literacy into their classrooms.

"In order for our students to be lifelong 21st century learners and leaders, they must engage in communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking," Klemann said in a statement. "A balanced approach provides an instructional model that accomplishes these goals through a strong emphasis on individual learning styles and experiences that support for a wide continuum of learners."

Although the district doesn't finalize its enrollment numbers until later in the semester, Klemann said, according to the most recent statistics, the district is 60 percent Hispanic/Latino, 34 percent white, and 3 percent Asian. One percent of students are black.

About 52 percent of the district is made up of low-income/socioeconomically disadvantaged students; English learners, 23 percent; students with disabilities, 13 percent; and homeless and foster youth, 10 percent. 

Many North County K-12 school districts started last week, including Santa Maria-Bonita School District. 

On the South Coast, Cold Spring School started Tuesday, Hope Elementary School District starts Thursday, and the Carpinteria Unified School District starts Aug. 27. 

Santa Barbara City College and Westmont College start Aug. 27 as well, while UC Santa Barbara doesn't start classes until September. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

