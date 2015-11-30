‘Back to the Future’ Creator, Bob Gale, to Make Appearance at Metro Entertainment

Advice

Metro Entertainment invites the public to an exclusive event to meet Bob Gale, the writer and creator of the Back to the Future movie trilogy, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015.

Back to the Future has never been more popular, and its 30-year anniversary was met with great enthusiasm and landed over 1 billion dollars in free advertising Oct. 21 of this year.

This will be Gale's second appearance at Metro. Over 300 fans attended his past appearance with great zeal.

At this autograph signing, fans can take part in a rare opportunity to meet a film, television and literary star, get autographs and have a picture taken with him.

— Robert Ficarra is the owner of Metro Entertainment.