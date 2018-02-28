Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:51 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Back-Up Setter Zacariaz Mancha Sparks SBCC Volleyball to 5-Set Win Over Santa Monica

SBCC setter Zacariaz Mancha dumps the ball over the net during the Vaqueros’ five-set win over Santa Monica. (Ken Sciallo / Sevilla Photography)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 28, 2018 | 10:15 p.m.

Zacariaz Mancha came off the bench to record 41 assists in his college debut on Wednesday night as No. 5 SBCC outlasted No. 4 Santa Monica 3-2 in a men’s volleyball thriller at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12.

The Vaqueros hit .316 and improved to 6-1. Santa Monica is 4-4.

Santa Barbara rallied from an 11-7 deficit in the fifth set and sided out to take a 14-12 lead. Cameron Fry capped the 2½-hour marathon with an ace serve.

Kyle Skinner, who helped the Corsairs reach the State Final Four in 2016, led the Vaqueros with 13 kills, 15 digs and two aces. Blake Lockhart added 13 kills and seven blocks, including five solo.

Haward Gomes had 11 kills with no errors for a .393 hitting percentage. Fry, a 6-5 sophomore middle blocker from Dos Pueblos High, had 10 kills and hit a sparkling .714.

Mancha, a 6-2 freshman, led Roseville High to a 37-7 record last year and a runner-up finish in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.

Adam Simonetti, the Vaqueros’ regular setter, was out with the flu. Austin Houser started at setter and recorded seven assists before Mancha replaced him late in the first set.

“Zac did an amazing job,” said Vaquero coach Jon Newton. “He was the difference in the match. He showed great decision-making, composed himself well and stepped up in a big way in his first college match.”

Sophomore libero Misaki Cramer had 16 digs, Skinner made 15 and Gomes had 11.

“It was an extremely exciting match from both ends of the court,” noted Newton. “Santa Monica played well and brought a lot of fire power. We have guys that fight and play with heart on this team and it shows when we play matches.

“The guys did a great job in the fifth set, rallying from 11-7 down to take a 13-11 lead.”

The Vaqueros will hit the road to face the top two teams in the state, playing Friday at No. 1 and unbeaten Long Beach (12-0) and Tuesday at Orange Coast (7-2). 
 

