‘BackBeat on Cox8’ Santa Barbara TV Show Wins Emmy Award

Cox Communications is proud to announce that the locally produced television show BackBeat on Cox8 won another Emmy this year featuring episodes on The Tearaways, Carbonaro Guitars and solo artist Haddon Cord, in the Magazine Program/Special Category.

BackBeat is a 30-minute show locally produced by Cox Communications for Cox 8 and has aired for three years. Last year the show won an Emmy for an episode that highlighted Seymour Duncan and his company Seymour Duncan, the largest maker of guitar pickups in the world, located in Santa Barbara.

The Emmys recognize outstanding achievements in television. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Red Rock Casino & Spa in Las Vegas.

BackBeat is taped at Playback Recording Studio in Santa Barbara, and is broadcast in Santa Barbara, San Diego and Orange County. BackBeat is a collaboration of creator/producer Michael Johansen, producer Lou Fontana and executive producer Brock Hoffman, all employees of Cox Communications Santa Barbara.

“Backbeat was created to highlight local people and organizations that use music to make a difference. It has been wonderful to be able to showcase all of the talented local artists, musicians and organizations that support our community,” Hoffman said. “Through this show, we get an insider’s look at the many aspects of the local music world from craftsmen that make guitars, to schools that use music as education. We’ve met so many interesting and talented people along the way, so it is such an honor to have our work recognized with an Emmy. Cox8 has a long commitment to this community, and this is yet another way that we are able to feature some of our wonderful local talent.”

The show highlights people and organizations that use music to make a difference in our community. It is hosted by Shannon Decker and co-hosted by Tucker Bodine.

Bodine is the owner of Playback Recording Studio and donates his recording studio for recording some of BackBeat’s interviews and music videos.

BackBeat is broadcast in Santa Barbara at 8:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Cox 8. It is also broadcast in Orange County on Cox 3 and in HD in San Diego on Cox 4. BackBeat’s major sponsor is the Santa Barbara Bowl. The Bowl’s Education Outreach supports music and arts programs in Santa Barbara, many that have been highlighted on BackBeat.

— Sarah Clark is the public affairs manager for Cox Communications Santa Barbara.