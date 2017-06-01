Backyard Shorts Fest to Showcase Emerging Filmmakers

Backyard Shorts FilmFest is now accepting films for the festival which debuts Sunday, Oct. 22, at Plaza de Oro Theatre, 371 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara. The deadline to submit films is Aug. 15.

Professionals and non-professionals may send in their films through FilmFreeway.com or the website www.BackyardShortsFilmFest.com.

Artists may submit their work in six diverse categories, designed to provide the audience with original, creative and inspirational work. Categories are: narrative, animated, student, documentary, experimental and music video.

“Our mission is to benefit our local emerging filmmakers by providing a platform to ignite their creative talents on screen," said Dee Elias, festival project manager.

"We celebrate and support these artists and the entertainment they provide us. Let’s take a look in our own backyard for the talent hidden among us,” she said.

Elias can be reached at 705-3198 or [email protected] For more information, visit http://backyardshorts.com/.

— Dee Elias for Backyard Shorts FilmFest.