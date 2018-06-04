Bacteria Test Results Released for Local Ocean Waters

Laboratory tests of ocean waters based on samples taken at local beaches in Santa Barbara County on April 2, reveal that most Santa Barbara County ocean waters are safe for entry by residents as bacterial levels meet state standards.

Ocean waters at three beaches — East Beach at Mission Creek, Carpinteria State Beach and Jalama Beach — have warnings to residents as bacterial levels in the ocean waters at each of these beaches slightly exceed standards.

Currently, Goleta Beach is the only location where ocean waters remain closed because bacteria levels significantly exceed standards. Goleta Beach waters are closed to residents based on the test results as contact with this ocean water may cause illness.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reminds the public to avoid consuming raw fish and raw shellfish caught close to ocean waters where bacterial levels continue to be elevated.

People doing recreational fishing from a pier or boat close to beaches where oceans waters have exceeded bacterial standards should be aware that eating uncooked or undercooked seafood products could expose them to fecal coliform bacteria.

These bacteria can cause illness if ingested.

The Public Health Department will continue to test ocean waters and update our community when new results are available.

Ocean water testing is performed weekly.

Results are posted at www.cosb.countyofsb.org/phd/environmentalhealth.aspx under Ocean Water.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.