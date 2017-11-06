Bad Battery Forces Delay for Delta II Launch at Vandenberg AFB

Liftoff for rocket carrying environmental satellite won’t occur before Nov. 14 at the earliest

Plans to launch a Delta II rocket and its new weather satellite to space later this week from Vandenberg Air Force Base have been thwarted by a faulty battery.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance rocket, once planned for 1:47 a.m. Friday, won’t occur before Nov. 14 at the earliest, officials said Monday.

The rocket is set to carry the Joint Polar Satellite System-1, or JPSS-1, the first of a new series of environmental spacecraft officials say will help improve weather forecasting.

ULA officials blamed a faulty battery for the postponement.

“The delay allows the team time to replace the battery on the Delta II booster,” ULA officials said in a written statement. “The vehicle and spacecraft remain stable.”

A faulty battery also was to blame for the delay of an Atlas V rocket launch from Vandenberg in September.

This mission, a cooperative effort between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administratio and NASA, is the latest polar-orbiting weather satellite to launch from Vandenberg.

Delta II rockets blast off from Space Launch Complex-2, noticeable for its blue tower, near Vandenberg's airfield.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.