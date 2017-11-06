Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bad Battery Forces Delay for Delta II Launch at Vandenberg AFB

Liftoff for rocket carrying environmental satellite won’t occur before Nov. 14 at the earliest

At Vandenberg Air Force Base earlier this year, a United Launch Alliance Delta II second stage is hoisted into the gantry at Space Launch Complex 2. It will be mounted atop first stage of the rocket, seen on the left, as preparations continue for the launch of the Joint Polar Satellite System-1. Click to view larger
At Vandenberg Air Force Base earlier this year, a United Launch Alliance Delta II second stage is hoisted into the gantry at Space Launch Complex 2. It will be mounted atop first stage of the rocket, seen on the left, as preparations continue for the launch of the Joint Polar Satellite System-1. (Randy Beaudoin / NASA photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 6, 2017 | 5:38 p.m.

Plans to launch a Delta II rocket and its new weather satellite to space later this week from Vandenberg Air Force Base have been thwarted by a faulty battery. 

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance rocket, once planned for 1:47 a.m. Friday, won’t occur before Nov. 14 at the earliest, officials said Monday.

The rocket is set to carry the Joint Polar Satellite System-1, or JPSS-1, the first of a new series of environmental spacecraft officials say will help improve weather forecasting. 

ULA officials blamed a faulty battery for the postponement.

“The delay allows the team time to replace the battery on the Delta II booster,” ULA officials said in a written statement. “The vehicle and spacecraft remain stable.”

A faulty battery also was to blame for the delay of an Atlas V rocket launch from Vandenberg in September.

This mission, a cooperative effort between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administratio  and NASA, is the latest polar-orbiting weather satellite to launch from Vandenberg. 

Delta II rockets blast off from Space Launch Complex-2, noticeable for its blue tower, near Vandenberg's airfield.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 