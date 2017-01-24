Bad Third Quarter Costs San Marcos Against Hueneme

Girls Basketball

San Marcos got outscored 20-4 in the third quarter and dropped a 59-34 non-league girls basketball game at Hueneme on Tuesday night.

"Hueneme had the two best players on the court tonight and we couldn't figure out how to stop them," San Marcos assistant Aaron Solis said of Vanessa Smart and Isabel Ayala, who scored 27 and 21 points, respectively. "We will watch the film and be prepared for them when we see them again in a couple of weeks."

Milan McGary scored 11 points and Juliet Dodson contributed 10 for the Royals.

"Leticia Romero played some good minutes tonight being aggressive posting up and grabbing rebounds for us." Solis said. "She is starting to learn what varsity basketball is all about."

