Badly Decomposed Body Found Behind Residence on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Residents made grisly discovery behind home on the 1500 block of Clearview Road

A badly decomposed body was found Friday afternoon behind a residence on Santa Barbara’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Residents at a home on the 1500 block of Clearview Road called in at about 3:40 p.m. to report the discovery of the body, said Lt. Aaron Baker.

The residents reportedly were doing yard work in their back yard when they made the grisly discovery.

Due to the condition of the remains, authorities were not able to immediately determine whether the body was that of a many or a woman, Baker said.

“We don’t know at this point if a crime was committed or it was a medical situation,” Baker told Noozhawk.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office was called in to take possession of the body, conduct an autopsy and try to determine the identity.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.