Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bail Increased for Milpas Street Shooting Suspect

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 21, 2013 | 7:03 p.m.

Bail has been increased for the suspect in last week’s Milpas Street shooting incident in Santa Barbara.

Emigdio Hernandez, Jr., 18, attended an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Hernandez is being charged with attempted murder with a gang enhancement and other felonies.

He was arrested Friday while making an appearance in court on another case, Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

No one was believed to have been injured in the shooting, which occurred around 3:15 p.m. May 14 near the Taco Bell at 821 N. Milpas St.

His arraignment was continued to Thursday, and his bail was increased to $1.115 million from $700,000, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer.

Police initially couldn’t confirm whether the incident appeared to be gang-related, but now say it is.

Several witnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle and hearing the sound of a gunshot, Harwood said.

A witness told Noozhawk that a man on foot pulled a gun after being accosted by two men in a vehicle.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez has twice referenced this incident to the City Council, first when talking about the proposed gang injunction, and again Monday, when he also asked the council for two additional officers on Trikkes to patrol the Milpas Street and State Street business corridors.

The shooting came one day after a stabbing on East Gutierrez Street, in which a 19-year-old gang member was found with a contusion to his head and two puncture wounds on his lower back, according to Harwood.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Police have said the two incidents don’t appear to be related.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 