Bail Increased for Milpas Street Shooting Suspect

Bail has been increased for the suspect in last week’s Milpas Street shooting incident in Santa Barbara.

Emigdio Hernandez, Jr., 18, attended an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Hernandez is being charged with attempted murder with a gang enhancement and other felonies.

He was arrested Friday while making an appearance in court on another case, Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

No one was believed to have been injured in the shooting, which occurred around 3:15 p.m. May 14 near the Taco Bell at 821 N. Milpas St.

His arraignment was continued to Thursday, and his bail was increased to $1.115 million from $700,000, said Chief Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer.

Police initially couldn’t confirm whether the incident appeared to be gang-related, but now say it is.

Several witnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle and hearing the sound of a gunshot, Harwood said.

A witness told Noozhawk that a man on foot pulled a gun after being accosted by two men in a vehicle.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez has twice referenced this incident to the City Council, first when talking about the proposed gang injunction, and again Monday, when he also asked the council for two additional officers on Trikkes to patrol the Milpas Street and State Street business corridors.

The shooting came one day after a stabbing on East Gutierrez Street, in which a 19-year-old gang member was found with a contusion to his head and two puncture wounds on his lower back, according to Harwood.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Police have said the two incidents don’t appear to be related.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.