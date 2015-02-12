Bail Revoked for Child-Torture Suspect from Santa Maria

Bail has been revoked for a Santa Maria day-care provider arrested on suspicion of torturing more than one child due to concerns she intended to flee the country, according to Santa Maria police.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez, 50, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.

However, police detectives later learned she planned to leave the country if released from jail.

“As a result, SMPD detectives have made a request, which was granted, revoking her bail,” police said Thursday.

Reports of the day-care provider’s arrest and requests for others to contact the department have resulted in calls to the agency, Sgt. Paul Van Meel from the Detective Bureau said.

However, it remains unknown at this time if the others are witnesses or additional victims, Van Meel added Thursday.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office expects to review the case Friday morning to decide what charges to file against the woman, Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco said.

