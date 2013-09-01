Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Bail Revoked for Woman Who Crashed Pickup Over Cliff Near Refugio State Beach

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 1, 2013 | 8:55 p.m.

Kristy Lynn Oglesby

Bail has been revoked for a Santa Barbara woman charged with felony drunken-driving stemming from an incident in which her pickup truck plunged over a cliff on the Gaviota coast on a rainy night last fall.

Kristy Lynn Oglesby, 28, on Friday appeared before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Clifford R. Anderson, who ordered that she immediately be taken into custody, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Arnie Tolks.

Oglesby suffered major injuries in the Nov. 30, 2012, crash near Refugio State Beach, and her passenger, Michael James Reigard, 29, also was seriously hurt.

Oglesby has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a .08-percent blood-alcohol level, both felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed against her.

Her blood-alcohol content at the time of the accident was 0.14 percent, nearly twice the limit at which a driver is presumed to be drunk under California law, according to the complaint.

She also faces misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and failure to provide evidence of insurance.

Oglesby pleaded not guilty at a February court appearance.

Superior Court records show that Oglesby has a history of drug- and alcohol-related arrests dating back at least to 2010.

She recently was arrested for alleged check fraud, Tolks said, and also faces unrelated charges involving phony prescriptions and public intoxication.

California Highway Patrol reports indicated that Oglesby was at the wheel of a Nissan Frontier pickup that was traveling in excess of 100 mph in a heavy downpour when she lost control and spun out onto the right shoulder of southbound Highway 101.

“Due to the high speed of the Nissan, it continued up the embankment protecting the railroad tracks and went airborne,” CHP Officer James Richards told Noozhawk last year. “The Nissan continued across the paved bicycle path between El Captain State Beach and Refugio State Beach, then fell approximately 250 feet over a cliff onto the beach below.”

Oglesby suffered extensive internal injuries in the incident, and Richards said her left arm was nearly amputated. Reigard suffered major head and face injuries.

Reigard was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, a controlled substance.

Oglesby is due back in court Tuesday, Tolks said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

