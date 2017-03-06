Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bail Set at $2 Million for Suspect in Orcutt Crash That Killed 2 Women

Cameron Oliver, 25, of Santa Maria is facing murder, other charges in Feb. 6 accident

Cameron Oliver, 25, of Santa Maria, left, sits next to his attorney, Addison Steele, on Monday in Superior Court in Santa Maria. Oliver faces murder and other charges stemming from a crash in Orcutt on Feb. 6 that fatally injured two women. Click to view larger
Cameron Oliver, 25, of Santa Maria, left, sits next to his attorney, Addison Steele, on Monday in Superior Court in Santa Maria. Oliver faces murder and other charges stemming from a crash in Orcutt on Feb. 6 that fatally injured two women. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 6, 2017 | 8:22 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Monday set bail at $2 million for a Santa Maria man facing double murder charges stemming from a fatal crash last month blamed on drunken driving and speeding.

A clean-shaven Cameron Oliver, 25, made a brief court appearance Monday, pleading not guilty before Judge James Voysey.

With Oliver sitting nearby, defense attorney Addison Steele said he would not oppose the bail amount — his client has been held without bail — but reserved the right to argue against it in the future.

Oliver was driving a vehicle at high speed with three passengers on Highway 135 north of Lakeview Road when it veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence, struck a concrete bench, and overturned onto Orcutt Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Fatally injured in the Feb. 6 crash were Leann Stauffer and Tricia Jensen, both 37 and from Santa Maria.

A third passenger, Brian Freeborn, 38, of Santa Maria, also was injured. 

Oliver has been charged with two counts of murder and felony driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08 percent causing bodily injury to a third passenger, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Oliver also faces several special allegations that he had a blood alcohol content above .15 percent, drove at least 30 mph above the speed limit, and has been convicted of a prior DUI offense. 

According to the criminal complaint, Oliver allegedly had a blood-alcohol content that exceeded .19 percent, and was driving more than 125 mph at the time of the crash.

The judge ordered the attorneys and defendant to return April 17 for a preliminary hearing setting, but the attorneys declined Voysey’s offer to designate future dates. 

Steele said he had been told he would receive “voluminous discovery” and wanted to wait, which Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said was acceptable to her. 

Oliver has a prior DUI conviction stemming from a December 2013 arrest in San Diego County and was on probation at the time of the crash for a domestic-violence case in Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 