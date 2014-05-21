Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bail Set at $1 Million for Home-Invasion Suspect

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 21, 2014 | 10:30 p.m.

Richard Stephen Delgado

A 36-year-old Santa Barbara man was being held on $1 million bail after being arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from a home-invasion robbery that occurred in March, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The attack occurred at about 3 p.m. on March 10 at a home on the 700 block of E. Calle Laureles, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

A 28-year-old woman who is a foreign student was briefly kidnapped during the incident, Harwood said.

Richard Stephen Delgado allegedly approached the woman, who was alone, outside of her host residence, convinced her that he was performing work for the homeowner, and entered the house, Harwood said.

"When the victim walked inside approximately five minutes later, he brandished a knife and handgun and held her captive," Harwood said.

Delgado then allegedly removed a wall safe containing several thousand dollars worth of jewelry from the homeowner’s bedroom, and stole a rolling suitcase from a roommate’s bedroom.

"Delgado forced the victim to load the safe into the suitcase, and then forced her to exit the residence, pulling the suitcase with the safe in it down the street toward Foothill Road," Harwood said. "The victim feared for life and begged to be let go."

Delgado eventually released the woman, Harwood said, but threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the crime.

Earlier this month, officers contacted Delgado at his home on the 800 block of Vincente Way and arrested him on a parole violation.

"They found him to be in possession of gloves, a replica handgun, a knife, and a stolen piece of rolling luggage from an unrelated incident," Harwood said.

This evidence connected Delgado to the home-invasion incident, Harwood said, and he was re-arrested last week at the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was being held.

He was booked on charges of kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and intimidating a witness or victim, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 