Bail Set at $1 Million in Attack on Elderly Goleta Man

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 7, 2015 | 2:41 p.m.

Bail was set at $1 million for a Goleta man accused of robbing and attempting to kill an elderly man in his home on New Year's Eve, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Maurice Joyles, 40, was being held Wednesday at the County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and elder abuse, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The victim, an 80-year-old Goleta man, and his niece went to the sheriff's headquarters on Tuesday to report the attack, which occurred at the man's residence in the North Fairview Avenue area, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"The victim said at approximately 7 p.m …. Joyles entered his residence, physically assaulted him, and attempted to place a plastic bag over his head," Hoover said. "The victim managed to fight off Joyles, but received minor injuries during the struggle.

"Before leaving the residence, Joyles removed $500 from the victim’s wallet and fled."

Deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest Joyles, Hoover said, and he was located and taken into custody at noon Tuesday at the Chumash Casino & Resort in Santa Ynez.

