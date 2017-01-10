Bail Set at $2 Million for Defendant In Lompoc Homicide

Bail has been set at $2 million for the man accused of killing his girlfriend in south Lompoc over the weekend.

William Manuel Delgado, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of murder during a Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing in Santa Maria on Wednesday, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley.

Delgado also faces an allegation he used a knife while committing the crime, Foley added.

Delgado was taken into custody early Saturday after police found his girlfriend, Ranae Ronquillo, 47, dead in a residence.

Authorities say they believe she was killed sometime Friday.

Early Saturday morning, her adult son alerted Lompoc police that Ronquillo was injured and not breathing in a residence on the 100 block of South C Street.

While police remained at the scene, Delgado drove by the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

Ronquillo and Delgado reportedly had moved to Lompoc in the past few months because he had been hired for a job.

Delgado has prior convictions including one for felony domestic violence in 2014 involving the same victim in Riverside County, Foley said.

The defendant served a prison term for that offense, authorities said.

In 2008, Delgado was convicted of a felony charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, also in Riverside County, Foley added.

Delgado was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lompoc Superior Court, but was not transported from Santa Barbara County Jail, postponing his first court appearance after charges were formally filed.

