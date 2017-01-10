Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:40 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bail Set at $2 Million for Defendant In Lompoc Homicide

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 10, 2017 | 6:02 p.m.
William Manuel Delgado Click to view larger
William Manuel Delgado

Bail has been set at $2 million for the man accused of killing his girlfriend in south Lompoc over the weekend.

William Manuel Delgado, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of murder during a Santa Barbara County Superior Court  hearing in Santa Maria on Wednesday, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley.

Delgado also faces an allegation he used a knife while committing the crime, Foley added.

Delgado was taken into custody early Saturday after police found his girlfriend, Ranae Ronquillo, 47, dead in a residence. 

Authorities say they believe she was killed sometime Friday. 

Early Saturday morning, her adult son alerted Lompoc police that Ronquillo was injured and not breathing in a residence on the 100 block of South C Street.

While police remained at the scene, Delgado drove by the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

Ronquillo and Delgado reportedly had moved to Lompoc in the past few months because he had been hired for a job.

Delgado has prior convictions including one for felony domestic violence in 2014 involving the same victim in Riverside County, Foley said.

The defendant served a prison term for that offense, authorities said. 

In 2008, Delgado was convicted of a felony charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, also in Riverside County, Foley added.

Delgado was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Lompoc Superior Court, but was not transported from Santa Barbara County Jail, postponing his first court appearance after charges were formally filed.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 