Bailor Jalloh’s Late Goal Gives Cate a 1-0 Win

Boys Soccer

Bailor Jalloh scored in the final minutes to give Cate a 1-0 win over Nordhoff in the Frontier League boys soccer finale on Wednesday in Ojai.

The win gives the Rams third place in the league.

Cate goalkeeper Keller Mochel made eight saves and recorded his ninth clean sheet of the year, lowering his goals-against averageto .81 on the year.

Cate had a chance to win the game with less than five minutes left when it cleared the ball after a Nordhoff corner kick. The Rangers' goalkeeper moved into the attack on the corner, leaving Nordhoff exposed in the back. Cate cleared the ball out of the box to Jalloh who raced down the field toward the empty net. He took a shot from about 35 yards but a hustling Nordhoff defender got back in time and blocked it at the goal line.

The Rams maintained pressure and eventually caused a turnover. With under two minutes remaining, Peter Marcus flicked on a long throw from Juan Mallaghes across the goal where Bailor was able to bury the ball for the game winner.

