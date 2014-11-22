Baird Wealth Strategy Group Partnering with For the Troops to Assist U.S. Military

This holiday season, Santa Barbara-based Baird Wealth Strategy Group is assisting the outstanding work of the nonprofit For the Troops, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing deployed members of the U.S. military with “We Care” packages from home.

Donated items, greeting cards, letters and financial donations from friends, clients, business associates, local youth groups, churches and local service clubs may be dropped off at Baird Wealth Strategy Group’s office at 222 E. Carrillo St., Suite 304, in downtown Santa Barbara.

Contributions also can be sent directly to For the Troops, 2872 Cochran St., Simi Valley 93065.

There are three ways you can help.

Donate Items from the For the Troops’ Wish List

AA and AAA batteries

Athletic socks (black, brown, white)

Baby wipes (Imagine two weeks without a real shower)

Beef jerky (no pork) (individual snack size)

Coffee or tea (individual size)

Cotton swabs

Crossword puzzles, word searches, Sudoku, etc.

Dried Asian noodles, soup, beef stew

Dried fruit, raisins

DVDs, CDs, magazines, newspapers, comics

Granola power bars

Gum, candy

Hand sanitizer

Lip balm

Nonprescription medications such as aspirin/ibuprofen, eye drops, foot powder, sunblock, cold/allergy medication and feminine hygiene products

Nuts

Oatmeal

Pipe cleaners​

Presweetened, powdered water-enhancers (individual size)

Small cans of tuna, chicken, fruit

Small handheld or travel-size games

Small jars of peanut butter, jelly

Stationery items (pens, greeting cards)

Toothpaste

Trail mix, Pop-Tarts, any individual snack items

*Postal regulations prohibit the mailing of aerosol containers.

Write a Letter or Holiday Greeting Card

Our brave troops really love getting cards and letters from home, and a lot of them write back!

You can add a personal touch to a “We Care” package by writing a letter, signing a greeting card or coloring a picture for one of America’s brave heroes.

If you and/or your organization would like to participate, please follow these guidelines to maintain security, privacy, safety and appropriateness:

Address the letter to Freedom Fighter or American Hero.

Do not include personal phone numbers or other contact information.

Letters should be uplifting and positive — kids can write about pets, sports, school subjects or activities they like. Questions about the weather/landscape/area where the troops are serving are perfectly acceptable.

Thank the freedom fighter/American hero for protecting our country and our freedoms.

If time permits, the troops enjoy responding with their own messages. Please provide a mailing or email address with every letter/card/picture delivered to “For The Troops.”

Envelopes aren’t required if you bring the letter directly to “For The Troops” — the documents go right into the boxes.

If you prefer to mail them to us, send letters to For The Troops, P.O. Box 630103, Simi Valley 93063.

Make a Donation

For The Troops, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, relies completely on the incredible generosity of the community, sponsors and donors to fund its mission.

All donations will be used to send packages to American freedom fighters and to cover the associated operational costs. Any contribution is helpful and cherished.

Click here for more information about For the Troops, or contact the organization at 805.306.0830 or [email protected]. Click here to make an online donation.

For The Troops is an all-volunteer California Nonprofit Corporation Federal Tax ID No. 20-8099782 section 501(c)(3).

— Kevin Baird is president of Baird Wealth Strategy Group.