Bakersfield Man Identified As Suspect in Lompoc Fraudulent Truck Purchase

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 11, 2018 | 1:19 p.m.
Man standing at car dealership Click to view larger
Cameron Jacob Walden, 28, of Bakersfield is being sought by Lompoc police for allegedly using a false identity to purchase a 2018 Toyota Tundrafor a local dealership. (Photo courtesy Lompoc Police Department)

A Bakerfield man is being sought in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a $69,000 truck from a Lompoc auto dealership using a fake identity, police Sgt. Scott Morgan said. 

On Monday, Cameron Jacob Walden, 28, allegedly purchased a 2018 Toyota Tundra using the identity of another person. 

While pictures captured Walden at the dealership, Lompoc police initially did not know his real identity.

On Tuesday, a private investigator hired by Toyota of Lompoc identified the suspect and provided Lompoc police with his name.

After leaving in the vehicle, Walden and his girlfriend, whose name wasn’t released, were caught on surveillance at Kohl's department store in Santa Maria as they allegedly committed more crimes, police said.

Walden is a resident of Bakersfield and is on probation for possession of stolen property, Morgan said.

He is being sought for felony identity theft and felony unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle, Morgan added. 

While it is unlikely that Walden remained in Lompoc, police are asking anyone with information about him or the Toyota truck to notify Lompoc police by calling 805.736.2341 or submitting information via Lompoc Police Department mobile app.

Pickup truck Click to view larger
