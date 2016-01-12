Balanced Attack Leads Carpinteria Past Villanova

Girls Basketball

Three players scored in double figures, leading Carpinteria High’s girls basketball team to a 63-17 rout over Villanova in a Frontier League game on Tuesday.

Alondra Campuzano and Harmony Reed each scored 12 points and Monique Sanchez added 10 to lead the Warriors to their first league win. Sanchez also had four assists and six steals. Reed pulled down six rebounds.

Guard Tori Kelley play an all-around game with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Carpinteria is 4-7 overall and 1-1 in league play.

