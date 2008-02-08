Balanced Attack Leads San Marcos Over Buena

Royals spread it around on senior night as 68-42 win puts them all alone in second place.

{mosimage}

Three players scored in double figures as San Marcos defeated Buena, 68-42, on senior night Thursday. Frank Nordin led all scorers with 13 points while Nick Marquez and Brian Pearson each contributed 10.

Buena (10-14 overall, 0-8 in Channel League play) took an early 4-0 lead behind senior Marquis Johnson’s put-back before San Marcos could get untracked. Johnson led Buena with 12 points while Micah Whitcomb chipped in nine. Marquez then scored on consecutive three-pointers to help the Royals take a 6-4 lead at the 5-minute mark. The Royals would never trail the rest of the game.

San Marcos (19-7, 5-3) scored 20 points in the second and third quarters behind strong defense and an aggressive transition game, and took a commanding 53-27 lead into the fourth. The Royals’ defense held Buena to nine points in each of the first three quarters.{mosimage}

With nine seniors, San Marcos substituted early and often and got all 12 players into the game with significant minutes. Reserve forward Paul Samario played stellar defense and scored on a bevy of moves, including a nice up-fake and pivot in the post and a mid-range jumper off a perfect pass from Brett Zylstra. Samario finished with eight points.

Buena outshot San Marcos from long range with six three-point baskets, including two from reserve forward James Blackmer. Marquez and Trevor Hopkins had two each for San Marcos, which leads the county in trifectas with 167.

The emotional win propels San Marcos into sole possession of second place in the league and presents a strong case for a team ranked 13th in Division 1A by CalPreps.com. Ventura is ranked 17th, while first-place Dos Pueblos is ranked 18th.

CIF pairings will be released Sunday afternoon by the Southern Section Office between.

Jarrod Bradley coaches San Marcos’ boys’ basketball team.