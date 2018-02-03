Balanced Attack Leads Westmont Men Past William Jessup

College Basketball

Westmont maintained its grip on second place in the Golden State Athletic Conference standings by recording an 80-71 win over The Warriors of William Jessup on Saturday afternoon in Rocklin.

Olisa Nwachie led the way for the Warriors with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Karczewski went 4-9 from three-point range as he tallied 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sean Harman added 14 points, 3 rebounds and three assists.

"We did a really nice job of executing," said Westmont head coach John Moore. "A good indicator of that is our assist-to-turnover ratio. We had 14 assists and only six turnovers. Between Zac Jervis, Jerry Karczewski and Sean Harman we had 12 assists and only one turnover.

"We got off to a good start, then Jessup came back and took a nine-point lead in the first half," reported Moore. "We closed it down to a one-point lead at halftime."

With Westmont trailing 25-16, Ben Okhotin landed a shot from beyond the arc to start the Warriors' journey back into the game. Westmont outscored Jessup 15-7 in the final seven minutes and 20 seconds of the first half to go into the locker room down 32-31.



Just 41 seconds into the second frame, Karczewski drained a three to give Westmont its first lead (34-32) in over 15 minutes of play.

The lead changed hands three more times before a jumper by Nwachie with 14:05 remaining gave Westmont the lead for good. Westmont (18-4, 8-1 GSAC) did not allow Jessup (17-8, 3-6) a field goal for nearly four minutes while going on a 14-4 run to take a 56-47 advantage.

In response, Jessup's offense awakened and put up a 6-0 run to pull within three points (56-53) with 9:23 remaining.

However, a 3-pointer by Karczewski and a layup by Jervis but the Warriors back on top by eight (61-53). Though Jessup's Wilson Lashills would respond with a three of his own, that was as close as Jessup was able to get the rest of the way.