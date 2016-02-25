Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:36 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Balanced Attack Leads Westmont Women to 8th Straight win

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | February 25, 2016 | 8:14 p.m.

Four Warriors scored in the double figures to lead second-ranked Westmont Women’s Basketball to their eighth consecutive victory. The Westmont Warriors defeated William Jessup, 72-61.

Aysia Shellmire led the Warriors (25-3, 14-1 GSAC) in scoring and put up 18 points – she was eight for nine (88.8 percent) from the field and two for two from the free throw line. She also pulled down two rebounds and tallied two blocks.

Krissy Karr put up 15 points - all of which were from the three-point line. She also pulled down two rebounds and added three assists. Kayla Sato made five of eight from the field and one of two from the charity stripe to tally 12 points along with two rebounds and three assists. Cora Chan added 10 points, a rebound, and two assists.

After a close first quarter, Westmont found themselves down by eight points with four and a half minutes left in the first half. Then Westmont went on a seven-point run to close the gap and ended the half in a tie (27-27). Sato had a free throw and a layup, Morgan Haskin had two free throws, Amy Brakken had a free throw, and Lauren McCoy had a layup.

In the third quarter Westmont took its first substantial lead of the game when they went on a 12-2 run to go up 49-38.  Shellmire had two layups and two free throws, and Sato and Brakken had a three-pointer each. Westmont outscored William Jessup in the third quarter 27-15.

With two and a half minutes left in the game, Westmont led by 17 points. William Jessup (15-14, 6-10) attempted to close the gap when they went on an eight-point run, but Westmont still held an 11-point lead when the buzzer sounded.

The Warriors will play their final Golden State Athletic Conference game this Saturday in Atherton where they will take on Menlo (11-17, 4-11) at 2:00 p.m. If the Warriors win this game, they will be GSAC Champions.

