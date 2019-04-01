Golf

Balanced Dos Pueblos Beats Rio Mesa by Six Strokes

DP 422- RM 428 Matt Pigatti fired a 78 to lead the Dos Pueblos golf team to a 422-428 non-league win over Rio Mesa at Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday. Pigatti tied for medalist honors. The Chargers had balanced scorecard, with four players shooting in the 80s: John Givans 83, Sean Yamasaki 85, Aidan Thomas 88 and Ruben Mendoza 88. “We always play tight matches against Rio Mesa and today was no exception," coach Dave De Heras said. "I expect our away match (Tuesday) against them at Spanish Hills to be just as close”.



