Balanced Scoring Effort Highlights Carpinteria’s 8-1 Smackdown of Villanova

Girls Soccer

The tide is turning for Carpinteria girls soccer, which routed Villanova Prep at home 8-1 on Thursday.

After a tough stretch earlier this season, the Warriors improve to 3-3-3 in the Frontier League and 4-6-7 overall.

Zahea Hamadi, Cydney Smolnikar and Abril Jiminez logged two-goal performances, while Kendra Meza and Yaneli Silva grabbed one score apiece. Warriors coach Charles Bryant credited an "unselfish" effort for the team's varied offensive display.

"We started off a little rough in the beginning controlling the ball but eventually we started to find our way," Bryant said. "It was good to see some of the players have success in front of the goal."

The Warriors have won two straight to improve their circumstances in the Frontier League. On Friday they take on Nordhoff on the road. The match will be Carpinteria's fourth in five days.

