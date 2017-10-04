Balanced Scoring Helps SBCC Win WSC No. 5

Golf

SBCC showed great balance in WSC No. 5 on Wednesday with four players finishing between second and seventh in the women’s golf tourney at San Dimas Canyon GC.

Elly Carlson, a freshman from Colorado Springs, took second with a 5-over 77. Vanessa Watkins was third at 77 and Stephanie Farouze shot 82 to place sixth for the fourth straight tournament. Lauren Calvin tied for seventh with an 85.

JoJo Roecker of Canyons was the medalist at 74.

The Vaqueros totaled 323 strokes to top the six-team field. Moorpark was second for the first time this year at 346, edging Canyons by two strokes.

“We did pretty well today, considering that Vanessa was the only one who had seen this course,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “It was tough and long and I was happy with the way we handled it. This is probably our longest day of the year with the travel and golf.

“Our players had a good attitude and I was proud of how they competed.”

SBCC will go for its sixth straight WSC tourney title on Monday in WSC No. 6 at Rio Bravo CC in Bakersfield at 10 a.m.



WSC No. 5

At par-72 San Dimas GC

Final scores

Team -- 1, SBCC 323. 2, Moorpark 346. 3, Canyons 348. 4, Bakersfield 367. 5, Citrus 374. 6, Antelope Valley 409.

Individual -- 1, JoJo Roecker, Canyons, 74. 2, Elly Carlson, SBCC, 77. 3, Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 79. 4 (tie), Allie Crawley, Bakersfield, 81; Gia Chung, Canyons, 81. 6, Stephanie Farouze, SBCC, 82.

SBCC scores -- 2, Carlson 77. 3, Watkins 79. 6, Farouze 82. 7 (tie), Lauren Calvin 85. Jessica Safford 92, Elle Gaston 98.

WSC standings -- 1, SBCC 25-0. 2, Canyons 19-6. 3, Moorpark 13-12. 4, Citrus 9-16. 5, Bakersfield 7-18. 6, Antelope Valley 2-23.

SBCC overall record – 51-1.

