Balanced Scoring Leads Santa Barbara Golfers Over Ventura

Sophomores Melia Haller and Lizzie Goss each shot 42s, and Santr Barbara High's girls golf team won its third straight match, beating Ventura, 221-264, on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
The young Dons had four players shoot in the 40s. Sophomore Aoife Braveman carded a 44, while juniors Maddie Malsten and Allie Womack fired a 46 and 47, respectively.
Carlee Steven of Ventura was the medalist with a 3-over par 40.
Santa Barbara opens Channel League play on Tuesday against San Marcos at Sandpiper Golf Course.
SBHS 221, Ventura 264
at Santa Barbara Golf Club par 37
SB scores
Melia Haller 42 sophomore
Lizzie Goss 42 sophomore
Aoife Braverman 44 sophomore
Maddie Malsten 46 junior
Allie Womack 47 junior
Lulu Dunaway 52 junior
Ventura scores
Carlee Steven 40 - medalist
Jaclyn Broderson 50
Sammy Pedersen 55
Breana Burke 59
Liliana Ramos 60