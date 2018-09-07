Balanced Scoring Leads Santa Barbara Golfers Over Ventura

Golf

Sophomores Melia Haller and Lizzie Goss each shot 42s, and Santr Barbara High's girls golf team won its third straight match, beating Ventura, 221-264, on Thursday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

The young Dons had four players shoot in the 40s. Sophomore Aoife Braveman carded a 44, while juniors Maddie Malsten and Allie Womack fired a 46 and 47, respectively.

Carlee Steven of Ventura was the medalist with a 3-over par 40.

Santa Barbara opens Channel League play on Tuesday against San Marcos at Sandpiper Golf Course.



SBHS 221, Ventura 264

at Santa Barbara Golf Club par 37

SB scores

Melia Haller 42 sophomore

Lizzie Goss 42 sophomore

Aoife Braverman 44 sophomore

Maddie Malsten 46 junior

Allie Womack 47 junior

Lulu Dunaway 52 junior



Ventura scores

Carlee Steven 40 - medalist

Jaclyn Broderson 50

Sammy Pedersen 55

Breana Burke 59

Liliana Ramos 60

