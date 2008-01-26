Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Balanced Westmont Attack Puts Away Hope, 85-71

Seven Warriors score at least 8 to keep Royals at bay.

By Ron Smith | January 26, 2008 | 6:58 p.m.

Sophomore guard Andrew Schmalbach made four of five attempts from beyond the arc to lead Westmont to an 85-71 victory at Hope International on Saturday night. A balanced attack saw seven Warriors score eight or more points in the up-tempo game in Fullerton.

Freshman center Evan Haines and senior guard Josh Ware each contributed 12 points while junior guard Tyler Dutton added another 10. Westmont (9-8 overall, 3-6 in the Golden State Athletic Conference) used a team approach in rebounds as well, out-rebounding Hope, 31-24, with no Warrior tallying more than four.

A seesaw battle in the first 15 minutes of the opening frame yielded to a Warriors juggernaut in the final five minutes of the half. Westmont produced a 14-1 run that included six points from Haines and five from sophomore guard Matt LeDuc. The result was a 47-31 Westmont advantage at intermission.

But Hope (1-14, 1-8) put together a 13-5 run in the second half to pull within two points (57-55) with 11 minutes remaining on the game clock. Four minutes later, the same two-point margin was reflected in a 66-64 score and the game appeared to be headed for a photo finish.

Over the next four minutes, Westmont constructed a 9-2 run, capped by a three-pointer by Ware. The Royals picked up a point on a free throw before Dutton matched Ware’s three to give the Warriors a 78-67 lead with 2:42 left.

The Royals briefly cut the lead to a single-digit on a pair of free throws but Westmont scored the next seven
points, five on free throws by Ware, to put the game out of reach.

Aron Cline led Hope in scoring, with 22 points. Arron Boone added 18 points and Michael Pope contributed 11.

In other GSAC action, Fresno Pacific (15-5, 6-4) upset No. 10 Point Loma Nazarene (15-4, 6-3), 75-62. Azusa Pacific (12-7, 5-4) also recorded an upset, taking down No. 14 California Baptist (15-2, 7-2), 73-72. Biola (11-8, 3-6) beat Vanguard (11-6, 5-4), 73-66. The Master’s (11-8, 5-4) dispatched San Diego Christian (4-13, 1-8), 82-59.

As a result, the GSAC race has compacted in the middle. No. 3 Concordia sits on top with an 8-1 record (17-1 overall). Cal Baptist is one game behind in second with Point Loma holding on to third. Fresno Pacific is in fourth, a half game behind and a full game ahead of a three-way tie for fifth between Azusa Pacific, The Master’s and Vanguard. Biola and Westmont remain tied for eighth place in the conference while Hope and San Diego Christian are tied for 10th. Westmont will travel to Santa Clarita on Tuesday to take on The Master’s at 7:30 p.m.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

