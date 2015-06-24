Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:11 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

‘Bald Is Better with Earrings’ Author Andrea Hutton to Speak at Antioch University

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | June 24, 2015 | 11:31 a.m.

Andrea Hutton, author of Bald Is Better with Earrings: A Survivor’s Guide to Getting Through Breast Cancer, will speak and sign copies of her book at Antioch University Santa Barbara on Wednesday, July 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. with an author talk at 6 p.m.

Hutton
Andrea Hutton

Light refreshments will be provided.

In 2009 at age 41, Hutton was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I wanted to know everything. So I researched as much as I could on the web. I looked for books to give me an idea of what the treatments and surgery and radiation would feel like, and I couldn’t find it all in one place,” she said. “I kept thinking somebody must have written this book. But they hadn’t. So I wrote it.”

The result is Bald Is Better with Earrings (HarperWave), a comprehensive, must-have roadmap for anyone who is dealing with breast cancer or supporting someone with the disease. The book is a frank, funny and uplifting guide to dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Hutton takes the reader through all the steps: the initial diagnosis, surgery, the physical and emotional aftereffects of chemo and radiation treatments, and the recovery process.

Now cancer-free, Hutton lives in Santa Barbara with her husband and two children. Click here to learn more about her story at http://www.baldisbetterwithearrings.com.

“This book should be in every oncologist’s waiting room,” said Dr. Mukul Gupta, M.D., oncology/hematology at the Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Erin Ellis, M.D., a medical oncologist at the Swedish Cancer Institute in Seattle, called the book, “A brave, practical, and sometimes lighthearted guide to what can be a grueling journey.”

“We are delighted to bring Andrea Hutton onto campus to kick off our [email protected] series,” director of institutional advancement Barbara Greenleaf said. “The series fits well with our Masters of Fine Arts in writing, which is scheduled to launch in the fall of 2016.”

Hutton’s appearance marks the first [email protected] event, a series that will feature writers from a variety genres and styles. Future authors will be announced later this year.

— Brian Dearth is the marketing manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 

