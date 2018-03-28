Ball Control Fails Bishop Diego in Loss to Foothill Tech

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego had a tough night controlling the volleyball and dropped a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 Tri-Valley League match against Foothill Tech on Wednesday.

The Cardinals committed 11 service receive errors.

“Unfortunately, our offense never got going due to a lack of passing and defense,” Bishop coach Dillan Bennett said. “Foothill Tech is a great ball-control team and reaped the benefit of being in system all night long.”

John Harris was the only Cardinals’ player to reach double figures in kills with 12.

“We have a lot to work on once we get back from spring break,” Bennett said. “I think this match may fuel our fire for the remainder of the season.”

Bishop is 5-5 overall and 3-1in the TVL.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.